Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 15, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Chilly Start For the Week, But Temps Will Be Warming Up.



Cloudy, cooler, and breezy through the morning hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s, even cooler in the outlying areas.

Variable clouds to continue into Monday afternoon, but we will see some degree of sunshine along with cool and breezy conditions. Temperatures continue to remain chilly for Monday – highs only in the mid 50s, if that. Gradually clearing later in the day.

A chilly start for Tuesday as skies clear out, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s making frost a possibility, especially in areas away from town.

Temperatures will be on the rebound quickly – nearing 70° for Tuesday afternoon, mid 70s for Wednesday.

A few passing clouds Wednesday and a couple of showers possible Wednesday night with a much weaker cold front passing through. But temperatures only drop into the upper 60s for late next week with sunshine quickly returning.

Right now, looks like sunny and spring-like temperatures will continue into next weekend, with rain by late Sunday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:08am & 8:14pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 73 & 48.