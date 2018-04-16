U.S. presidential line of succession

If the President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the vice president takes over. But if the vice president can’t assume the role, who’s next?

The Presidential Succession Act was passed in 1772, but the line of succession as we know it today was solidified in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947. And the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, specifically allows the vice president to temporarily assume the presidency in case the president falls ill or is, for a time, unable to carry out the duties of the office.

Here’s who’s in line after President Donald Trump.

