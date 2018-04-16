Trump hosts Florida roundtable on tax reform — live stream

President Trump is hosting a roundtable with small business leaders in Hialeah, Florida on Monday to promote the $1.5 trillion tax cut package pushed through by Republicans at the end of last year.

Last week, the president touted his administration’s tax overhaul plan during a Rose Garden ceremony where he told workers that because of his sweeping tax cuts, “you can keep more of your hard-earned money.”

- Advertisement -

Monday’s event will be the first public appearance for Mr. Trump since ABC News’ interview with fired FBI Director James Comey on Sunday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that the president “saw bits and pieces” of the interview but “didn’t watch the whole thing.”

“We didn’t learn anything new. Comey is a self-admitted leaker. He’s been proven to be dishonest and I think his credibility is really at hand and it’s quite interesting that he would question someone else’s when he has such a lack of credibility himself,” added Sanders.

At the round table, Mr. Trump was joined by local business leaders as well as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Following his roundtable event, the president is expected to head to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach where he’ll be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tuesday to discuss developments in North Korea.