Tim Boyd camp’s take on the Brent Lambert news conference

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Minutes before Hamilton County Commission candidate Brent Lambert holds a press conference, his opponent releases a statement on the point of it.

Lambert says he will release a recording of the conversation he reported to the D-A as a threat.

- Advertisement -

Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion based on that complaint.

The Boyd statement today was issued by his attorney, Lee Davis:

“Political candidate Brent Lambert issued a press release Friday threatening Tim Boyd that he will release a secretly recorded conversation today in order to gain political advantage in an election. Mr. Lambert is committing the same act today that he complained of last week.

Related Article: Tim Boyd and Brent Lambert react to the extortion indictment

“If Mr. Lambert really believes he is the victim of a crime, as he claims to be, it is curious business for him to hold a press conference today to release evidence, as he announced he intends to do. As a political candidate, Lambert is holding a press conference today, he says, to release a conversation that he secretly recorded of a political opponent. Puzzlingly, Mr. Lambert initiated the call to Commissioner Tim Boyd for the purpose of recording him. This act by Mr. Lambert, followed by an indictment, and now followed by his announcement that he will release evidence in a pending criminal case, is a mockery of our legal system. Mr. Lambert and those individuals who are helping him with his threats against Commissioner Tim Boyd should be held accountable for their actions.

“My law office will be representing Commissioner Tim Boyd in a court of law on Friday, and we will ask the court to set this matter for trial at the earliest possible opportunity so that we may do our part to seek justice on behalf of Commissioner Tim Boyd and to hold political candidate Brent Lambert accountable for his actions in this matter. “

Lee Davis, legal counsel to Commissioner Tim Boyd