NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee is one step closer to getting rid of emissions testing for your car.

Right now, 6 counties in the Volunteer State require you to pass a smog test before you can renew your vehicle registration.

It’s to cut down on air pollution.

Hamilton County is one of them.

But today, the State House unanimously passed the bill to get rid of the testing.

The bill now goes to the State Senate.