Starbucks manager who called 911 on black men no longer at store

The manager of the Starbucks store who called 911 about two black men who refused to leave the store without making a purchase is no longer at the location.

The company said the manager, whom it didn’t name, “is no longer at the store.” It said it was unable to confirm whether she was still working at the company.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson was planning to meet with the two men in Philadelphia, a Starbucks spokesperson said. At the same time, the store where the men were arrested was the target of protests about the incident, which demonstrators said was the result of racial profiling.

Officials said the police officers were told the men had asked to use the store’s bathroom, but were turned away because they hadn’t bought anything. The two men said they were waiting for a business associate, who arrived when they were being arrested.

Starbucks has apologized to the two men, who haven’t been identified, and said it was “disappointed this led to an arrest.”

“We are reviewing our policies and will continue to engage with the community and the police department to try to ensure these types of stations never happen in any of our stores,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.