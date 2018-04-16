People who knew Lauren Alaina aren’t surprised about her success

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Catoosa County’s own Lauren Alaina is coming off her win as the Academy of Country Music Award’s new female vocalist of the year. People who knew her say they thought she would go far.

Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School is where singer Lauren Alaina went to school. She graduated in 2013. Even as a student, those who knew her say her talent was evident.

“She would walk around and sing to the different teachers and the chorus teacher talked a lot about how good she was,” Terri Vandiver said.

Vandiver is principal at the Performance Learning Center and she was principal at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe when Lauren Alaina was a student.

“Lauren is a very focused and determined young lady. I knew that if there was any opportunity at all that Lauren would make it because she is a strong energetic young lady,” Vandiver said.

Lauren Alaina won the Academy of Country Music Award’s New Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I am walking the red carpet as a winner. This is a new life for me,” she said.

She also performed at Sunday’s ceremony.

Vandiver thinks the singer will continue to go far and inspire others.

“She is a great role model and a very big representative of Catoosa County. She is always based in her home and we are proud of her,” Vandiver said.

Lauren Alaina isn’t stopping anytime soon, she is going on tour with Jason Aldean. People who knew her from her LFO days aren’t surprised.