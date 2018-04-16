Morning fire damages home on Carr Terrace

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on Carr Terrace around 6:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Lieutenant Julius Hubbard reported heavy fire and smoke as firefighters arrived on scene.

- Advertisement -

Fire officials say one occupant and two dogs were outside already when firefighters arrived.

According to the fire department, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes with an aggressive interior attack.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the property loss is estimated at $25,000; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Article: Firefighters battle blaze inside a gun shop

**PHOTO: Chattanooga Fire Lieutenant Jeff Soder