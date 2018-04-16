Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Channels Nick Saban When Asked About Tight Ends

Georgia coach Kirby Smart channeled his former boss after Saturday’s scrimmage.

Smart went all Nick Saban when asked about the production of the Dawgs tight ends.

Said Smart:”I am so tied of the tight end question. I mean I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know if they have caught it more or less. The end line for me is. How many points do we score! I just. To me when they chart you on this. How many points do you score.? So if they give us like 14 points for Isaac Nauta catching a touchdown, we’ll start throwing it to him more. If we get 21 points for Charlie (Woerner) to catch one, I promise you we will design a play to get a 21 point play.”

Georgia holds their annual G-Day spring game on Saturday at 4pm.