Didi hits 2 HRs, Stanton hitless vs Marlins, Yanks romp 12-1



AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius homered twice for the second time this season, Gary Sanchez had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees romped to a 12-1 victory over Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins on Monday night.

- Advertisement -

About the only Yankees bopper who didn’t get in on the fun was Giancarlo Stanton, who went hitless and got booed again by the hometown fans in his first game against his former team.

Aaron Judge became the fastest major leaguer to hit 60 career homers, and Gregorius finished with three RBIs. New York scored in each of the first five innings and built an 11-0 lead for Luis Severino (3-1), who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and struck out eight.

Judge hit his fourth home run this season and reached 60 in 197 games, five fewer than Mark McGwire.

Jeter did not attend the game, the first between the teams since the former Yankees captain became Marlins CEO last October. Jeter invested in the group headed by Bruce Sherman that bought the club from Jeffrey Loria.

Another former Yankees captain was in Miami’s dugout: Don Mattingly. Starting his third season as Marlins manager, Mattingly was welcomed by the Bleacher Creatures, who chanted “Don-nie Base-ball!” during their first-inning Roll Call. He tipped his cap in acknowledgement.

Stanton went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, a bases-loaded foulout, a walk and was hit by a pitch. The four-time All-Star, two-time NL home run champion and reigning NL MVP was dealt to the Yankees in December as part of a Jeter-directed payroll purge. Stanton’s fifth-inning strikeout triggered scattered boos, and loud ones followed when he fanned on three pitches in the seventh – raising his strikeout total to 27 in 15 games. Stanton is hitting .210 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Mattingly was not surprised Stanton was booed during the Yankees’ first homestand, when he twice struck out five times.

“It’s New York. You struggle, you pay, right? That’s all there is to it. It’s a day-in, day-out place. It don’t matter what you did last year,” Mattingly said. “You don’t really have any money in the bank. When you come here … you have no collateral, so you’ve got to go show it.”

Like Jeter, Mattingly spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. He was appointed captain by owner George Steinbrenner from 1991-95, a role held by Jeter from 2003-14.

“It’s like growing up in the same family with the same parents,” Mattingly said. “We both came through the system. You know what’s expected. There’s a way to go about your business, and I think that’s what Derek is bringing to the organization.”

Gregorius hit a two-run homer in the fourth off the second deck in right and a solo drive in the seventh that hit ads behind the Yankees bullpen in right-center. His second multihomer game this season raised his home run total to five.

Adam Warren and Chasen Shreve struggled, and Dellin Betances finished the five-hitter. After a pair of rainouts at Detroit last weekend, the Yankees moved back above .500 at 8-7.

Beginning a nine-game trip, the last-place Marlins dropped to 4-12. Center fielder Cameron Maybin lost Sanchez’s third-inning popup in the lights as it fell for a single, and right fielder JB Shuck got turned around in the sixth as Miguel Andujar’s fly sailed over him for Andujar’s second double.

Second baseman Starlin Castro, traded to Miami as part of the Stanton deal, was 0 for 3.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (0-2), who pitched in nine games for the Yankees last year, allowed his first three batters to reach, needed 42 pitches to get the first three outs and lasted just 2 1/3 innings and 84 pitches. He allowed five runs, five hits and five walks.

Tyler Cloyd was just as bad, giving up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Miami threw 217 pitches in eight innings.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres, expected to be called up soon, was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Scranton/Wilkes Barre’s game at Gwinnett in the Triple-A International League. Torres left the game with stiffness.

ROBBED

Brett Gardner was robbed of an RBI single in the sixth when his 105 mph grounder hit a leg of second base umpire Bill Welke. Andujar would have scored from second but had to stop at third, and then the umpires sent him back to second base on the dead ball.

GET A GRIP

New York RHP Sonny Gray worked on mechanical adjustments to his windup before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto, sidelined since bruising his back on March 11, took batting practice and could be activated Tuesday. … LHP Wei-Yin Chen (strained left elbow) is to pitch five innings Tuesday for Jupiter in the Class A Florida State League. … 3B Martin Prado (strained left hamstring) was to play five innings each on Monday and Tuesday at extended spring training. … RHP Dan Straily (strained right forearm) is to pitch Wednesday at Jupiter.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (right hip) is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto. … OF Jacoby Ellsbury has plantar fasciitis in his right heel. He has been sidelined by injuries to an oblique and a hip. … 3B Brandon Drury (severe migraines) resumed workouts. … 1B Greg Bird (right ankle surgery) played catch.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 5.19 ERA) starts Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series on five days’ rest against LHP Jarlin Garcia (0-0, 1.13), who threw six hitless innings in his first major league start against the Mets last week.

—

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball