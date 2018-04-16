Alabama columnist, Post’s Moore stories win Pulitzers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama columnist has won a Pulitzer Prize, and so did The Washington Post for its stories uncovering the past of Republican Roy Moore during Alabama’s U.S. Senate campaign last year.

John Archibald of the Alabama Media Group was awarded journalism’s highest honor for commentary on Monday.

The citation recognizes Archibald for “lyrical and courageous commentary that is rooted in Alabama but has a national resonance in scrutinizing corrupt politicians, championing the rights of women and calling out hypocrisy.”

The Post won a Pulitzer for investigative reporting for its stories revealing allegations that Moore pursued teenage girls sexually decades ago while he was in his 30s in Gadsden.

The stories upended a race that ended with Doug Jones being the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in decades.

