Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – April 15, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Turning cooler for the end of the weekend.



Cloudy, cooler, and breezy through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies continue into Monday along with cool and breezy conditions. Temperatures continue to drop for Monday – highs only in the mid 50s. Gradually clearing later in the day.

A chilly start for Tuesday as skies clear out, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s making frost a possibility.

Temperatures will be on the rebound quickly – nearing 70° for Tuesday afternoon, mid 70s for Wednesday.

A few passing clouds Wednesday and a couple of showers possible Wednesday night with a much weaker cold front passing through. But temperatures only drop into the upper 60s for late next week with sunshine quickly returning.

Right now, looks like sunny and spring-like temperatures will continue into next weekend.