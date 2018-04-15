SUICIDE PREVENTION: “You are not alone you just think you are”

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – A local group hosted a Vision ride to raise awareness for suicide prevention in Sale Creek today.

A few members of the group have lost loved ones to suicide and they want to make sure that people have the resources to get the help needed.

Professional stunt man Bubba Blackwell now lives in the area, and lost his father to suicide so this cause is very close to his heart.

He had a piece of advice for everyone.

“I think whenever you get the blues you kind of feel like you are alone like nobody knows what you’re going through and unfortunately that’s not the case. We’ve all been there we’ve all been down we all don’t have perfect days every day. I love to laugh and joke more than anybody else in the world but I’ve been pretty dark myself so you have to reach out from time to time. You are not alone you just think you are,” said Blackwell.

They say Suicide is an epidemic and they hope show the community what they are doing to help fight the battle with Depression, PTSD & Suicide Prevention.