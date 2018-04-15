Robbery suspect causes police chase, 3 crashes, SWAT standoff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man in behind bars facing numerous charges after leading police on a chase, causing multiple crashes and holding up in a home in Chattanooga.

Police say Sunday evening they were given the description of a robbery suspect. The location of the robbery could not be released at this time.

An officer in the area spotted the suspect and a pursuit began.

Chattanooga Police Captain Jerri Sutton says that chase was at least 2 miles.

During the chase, 3 crashes happened, one involving a civilian. Sutton says thankfully, everyone is okay.

After the final crash, the suspect took off on foot and ran into a home on North Hawthorne Street.

Police say the suspect did not know the homeowner and they are working to figure out what all happened in his time inside the home.

SWAT was called to the home to convince the suspect to peacefully surrender.

The suspect communicated with police for a short time before surrendering himself to police.

Neighbors say the suspect hit this red car on Rawlings Street about 0.7 miles from where the SWAT standoff ended.

Suspect is in custody and is facing numerous charges.