Live blog: 2018 ACM Awards highlights and winners

Country music returns to Las Vegas

Jason Aldean talked to CBS News’ Vlad Duthiers on Friday and talked about returning to the city for the ACM Awards. Aldean was on stage when the shooting started.

“You know I think everybody sort of tried to make this thing about me coming back to Vegas come try to make it a little bigger than it was,” Aldean said. “For me, you know, I’ve got a million great memories in Vegas and one horrible one.”

- Advertisement -

It’s been just over six months since Aldean’s performance at a music festival was tragically cut short, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“I love this town. I mean, I love Las Vegas, I love this city. Was looking forward to coming back out here and I think this is the right setting for me. To be out here with the country music family, my friends and people in the country music world,” he said.

Other performers include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.