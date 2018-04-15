Everyone East Lake Festival held to celebrate the community Saturday

EAST LAKE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Everyone East Lake festival was held Saturday.

The East Lake Neighborhood Association hosted the event at the East Lake Park on East 34th.

Chattanooga Police held their Front Porch line up there as well.

This event began after efforts to bring the community together at musical events in the driveway of Buddy Shirk, the interim president of East Lake .

He spoke about what he hoped people walked away with today saying, “I hope they walk away with a sense of community because it’s a thriving community. We have a lot to offer here in Chattanooga. Besides this beautiful park and duck pond, which is Chattanooga’s oldest park by the way. ”

There were vendors selling homemade items and, of course, the children played a variety of games.

With this being an election year, different candidates were present and addressed their communities.