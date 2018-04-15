Corker on Precision Strikes in Syria

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement in response to precision strikes in Syria.

“The regrettable failure to hit back in 2013 in response to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons remains a failure of the Western world. Today, more than 500,000 people are dead in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times,” said Corker. “The precision strikes last night send a clear signal to the Syrian regime, and I applaud the president for following his words with action and taking an important step in coordination with our allies to hold Assad accountable. Going forward, it is imperative that the administration engage directly with Congress and clearly communicate its plan to the American people.”

—

Photo Credit: AP