CHEROKEE COUNTY, North Carolina (WDEF) — A man is behind bars in Cherokee County after multiple interactions with the sheriff’s office in the past several months.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer SAYS Benjamin Lee Stanley From Topton, North Carolina has been charged with domestic violence violations and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, Stanley managed to get away from deputies when he took his Jeep to an off road trail.

Saturday, officers arrived at his home to arrest him on a warrant and found Stanley in a crawlspace of the residence.