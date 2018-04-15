2018 ACM Awards red carpet

Cam arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cam arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Reba McEntire arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cassadee Pope arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gabi Dugal, left, and Scotty McCreery arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Scotty McCreery, wearing an 851 pin representing the 851 attendees injured and the 51 who died at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maren Morris arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ashley Gorley arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean, left, kisses Brittany Kerr as they arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chris Lane arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Walker Hayes arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lindsay Ell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas, of LOCASH, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lucas Hoge arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
AJ McLean arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Zach Swon, left, and Colton Swon, of the Swon Brothers, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
RaeLynn arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Marielle Jaffe, left, and TK McKamy pose with a sonogram at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristian Bush, left, and Jennifer Nettles, of Sugarland, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Maddie Marlow, left, and Tae Dye, of Maddie & Tae, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cole Swindell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Akins arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas,
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
David Boreanaz arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kane Brown arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan, right, and Caroline Boyer arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lauren Alaina arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eve arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.