2018 ACM Awards list of winners

Artists gathered at the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to celebrate the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. The show marked an emotional time for country music as artists returned to the city six months after a gunman killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Oct. 2017 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. But country musicians vowed to look forward and celebrate the healing power of music at the show.
Miranda Lambert took home the first big award of the night — song of the year for “Tin Man.” Here are the winners from the ACM Awards, country music’s party of the year.
Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
Album of the year: “From a Room: Vol. 1” by Chris Stapleton
Song of the year: “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina
New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young
New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland
Songwriter of the year: Rhett Akins
