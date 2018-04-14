Senator Isakson on Military Action Against Assad

Washington (WDEF) – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, today issued the following statement regarding military action taken by the United States and in coordination with allies France and the United Kingdom:

“The atrocious and inhumane use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime against its own people cannot and must not be tolerated by the international community. I support President Trump’s decision to carry out precision strikes meant to degrade and destroy Syria’s ability to perpetrate another chemical weapons attack.

“We stand united with our coalition partners to send the strongest message possible to the world that this kind of reckless disregard for humanity and international norms will result in devastating consequences.”