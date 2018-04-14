Fire damages home on Queens Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house fire on Queens Drive around noon Saturday.

According to the fire department, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home.

Fire officials say a teenager was home at the time, but was safely out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the kitchen and was possibly caused by unattended food cooking on the stove.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says firefighters were able to save about $30,000 in structure and contents.

**PHOTO: Chattanooga Fire Department