Family loses home on Flat Top Mountain

FLAT TOP MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – A family from Flat Top Mountain lost their home this afternoon to fire after attempting to put the fire out themselves.

Around 3:45 pm, officials say the homeowner called 9-1-1 saying their home was on fire on Shirley Loretta Lane.

The Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department says the home was fully-involved when they arrived on scene.

Chief Danny Welch, Flat Top VFD, says the homeowners first noticed fire coming from the front porch area.

The family attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose but was unsuccessful.

They made it out safely before calling 9-1-1.

The house is a total loss and valued at $55,000.

The cause of the fire is accidental.

The family had no insurance and the American Red Cross is assisting the family with their emergency needs.