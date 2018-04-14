Chase ends in crash after attempted East Ridge traffic spot

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– A woman is behind bars and charged with a number of charges including Aggravated Assault after leading officers on a chase Friday, eventually crashing on I-24.

Around 9:20 pm, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy says they attempted to stop the female suspect in East Ridge.

The deputy says the female driver refused to stop and fled the scene.

The report says a pursuit began involving deputies and other law enforcement agencies to Interstate 24.

During the course of the pursuit, officials say the female driver attempted to hit a HCSO patrol unit and eventually hit another motorist.

The vehicle the suspect hit contained three individuals.

The suspect and the three occupants in the vehicle she struck were transported to a local hospital. They were expected to be ok.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

The suspect will be charged with numerous charges including Aggravated Assault.