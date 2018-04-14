2 Memphis officers charged with helping transport heroin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Two police officers in Tennessee have been charged with helping transport what they thought was a large amount of heroin.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Friday that 41-year-old Kevin Coleman and 25-year-old Terrion Bryson have been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 5 pounds (2.5 kilograms) of heroin and other charges.

Police said Coleman was on duty and Bryson was off-duty when they met with an undercover officer they thought was a drug dealer Thursday. Police said Coleman drove his patrol vehicle and led another vehicle containing the drugs to a storage facility. Rallings said Bryson rode in the vehicle containing the drugs.

Police said the officers received $9,000. They were arrested in a parking lot.

Court records don’t show if they have lawyers. They face arraignment Monday.

