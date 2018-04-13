Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after accident on California highway

Actor Will Ferrell was released from a hospital Friday morning after he was in a car accident the night before, his spokesperson told TMZ. He didn’t suffer any significant injuries, the spokesperson told the website.

Ferrell wasn’t driving the SUV, TMZ reports. He was one of three passengers in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol told CBS Los Angeles that the two-car accident happened on Interstate 5 just before 11 Thursday night around Aliso Viejo in Southern California.

This is a developing story and will be updated.