Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 13, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Warm Day, Then Some Big Weekend Changes.



Mostly clear and mild through the morning. Light south wind will increase to 15 mph & gusting even higher by afternoon.

- Advertisement -

This morning, lows will be around 50°.

For the afternoon, mostly sunny and warm through the day.Temperatures topping out around 80° by the late day rush hour.

More clouds start moving in later tonight and into Saturday morning. Saturday morning lows drop into the upper 50s.

Related Article: Shooting near Dodds Avenue

Increasing clouds through Saturday morning before showers and storms arrive – likely during the early afternoon and lasting overnight through a good part of Sunday. This line of storms will likely bring strong winds and areas of heavy rain. Two inches of rain a good possibility in much of

Showers continue through the first half of Sunday, tapering off during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures continue to drop for Monday as cooler air moves in and clouds linger – highs only in the upper 50s.

A chilly start for Tuesday as skies clear out, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rebound quickly – upper 60s for Tuesday afternoon, mid 70s for Wednesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:11am & 8:12pm

Typical highs & Lows: 72 & 47.