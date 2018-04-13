Sarah Sanders blasts James Comey, Andrew McCabe

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is briefing reporters Friday, after the Department of Justice Inspector General issued a scathing report on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and after President Trump blasted fired FBI Director James Comey.

- Advertisement -

Sanders was very prepared when the first question from a reporter concerned Comey, reading a scathing statement.

“One of the president’s greatest achievements will go down as firing Director Comey,” Sanders said.

Sanders also blasted McCabe, calling McCabe and Comey “two peas in a pod.” The DOJ IG report is available here:

Meanwhile, the president has yet to make a decision about what to do in response to Syria. Sanders said the White House is “confident” Syria is responsible for the chemical weapons attack, but also said Russia is somewhat to blame. But the president is still conferring with allies, and has yet to reach a final decision on a response.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump tweeted that missiles were coming, and said a decision would be coming within 24 to 48 hours. That timeline has long passed.

Sanders made a slightly stunning statement when she said she is unsure if Michael Cohen is still Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, after FBI officials raided Cohen’s home, hotel room and office. Mr. Trump has called the raid and surrounding situation a “disgrace/”

Earlier Friday, the president also pardoned Scooter Libby, an adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney, claiming many people believe he was treated unfairly. Sanders said the pardon was “the right thing to do.”