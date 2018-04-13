Lambert, Visitors Bureau reacts to Boyd Indictment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Commission candidate, Brent Lambert and the Convention and Visitors Bureau are responding to the Boyd Indictment.

The CVB sent out a statement to their members saying:

- Advertisement -

“Regarding the Hamilton County District 8 Commission Race, the CVB is not and has not been associated with the recent investigation and indictment. No volunteer board member or CVB employee has participated or acted on behalf of the organization. Additionally to the CVB leadership’s knowledge, no board or staff member has acted independently. Is regretful that the CVB has been unjustly accused or referenced as an affiliate. The new volunteer and staff leadership at the CVB remains kingly focus on tourism, economic development, and the continued improvement of our community for visitors and residents.”

Brent Lambert has a press conference at 4:00 today and News 12 will provide updates from there.