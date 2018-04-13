Grundy School Board picks 11 Valedictorians

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County School Board took an unusual way out of a brewing controversy over who should be Valedictorian of this year’s class at the high school.

They picked 11 students to be co-valedictorians.

The controversy erupted when senior Trevor Sanders questioned the naming of a junior who is graduating early for the top academic honor.

It got so heated that Sanders was charged with making threats against the girl.

The school board on Thursday chose to move past the controversy by picking any student graduating with a 4.0 GPA or better to get the award.

Board members say they will also re-visit the Valedictorian rules in the future.