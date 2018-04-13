GOP House committee chairmen request Comey memos on Trump

Three Republican House committee chairmen called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to turn over memos written by fired FBI Director James Comey. In a letter dated Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., asked Rosenstein to turn over unredacted copies of the memos “immediately.”

The lawmakers stated, “There is no legal basis for withholding these materials from Congress.”

Comey has written a soon-to-be-released book that has more details about his firing and about his meetings with President Trump in the preceding months. The former FBI director wrote nine memos documenting his conversations with President Trump.

House Republicans have repeatedly threatened to hold Justice Department officials in contempt as they have sought more than a million pages in documents related to Democrat Hillary Clinton and the beginning of the department’s Russia investigation.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this story.