Sheriff charges man with rape of Crossville School students

CROSSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office have charged a 20 year old with having sex with two female juveniles at Crossville School.

Junior Pascual Pedro faces four counts of 2nd degree rape.

- Advertisement -

The investigation began with a complaint at the school on April 11th.

Sheriff Harris said “Thanks to the Investigators, Crossville School and DHR for doing a great job on this investigation. This is a sad situation but we are glad that we have a good working relationship with all of the Schools and with DHR, so we are able to solve these cases quickly.”