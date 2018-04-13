Busch brothers will start on the front row at Bristol



BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch edged older brother Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds Friday to take the pole for the Cup Series race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It marks the third time the Busch brothers have started on the front row together, and the first since 2013. In all three cases, Kyle started first and Kurt second.

“He always told everybody if you think I’m good, just wait for my younger brother,” joked Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch is coming off a victory last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Two Buschs on the front pole ain’t too bad,” Kurt Busch said.

Kyle Busch had the only Toyota in the top 10.

He was followed by four Fords, with Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five. In all seven, Fords will start in the top 10.

