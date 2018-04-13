Athens fire victim dies from her burns

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – 87 year old Mamie L. Folberg has died from the burns she suffered in a house fire in Athens.

She and her son were rescued from the burning house on Wednesday evening.

Athens firefighters say they got the pair out just minutes before they would have perished, but were not sure of the outcome for the victims because of the severity of burns.

48 year old Mark Folberg is still at Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition.

One of the firefighters who pulled them out suffered a head injury when the ceiling collapsed.

But now the firefighter has been cleared to return to active duty after being treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.