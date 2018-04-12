Well-known celebrity photographer battles for her life after car hits her

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES – A British photographer who has captured images of some of Hollywood’s best-known actors is battling for her life after being struck by a car in Los Angeles last week. CBS Los Angeles reports that Sarah Dunn, 44, was struck by a vehicle while walking near her home on April 3, according to her husband, Marcus Doyle.

He said she was crossing the street at Franklin and North Bronson when she was hit by a speeding driver.

Dunn suffered serious brain injuries and was receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to posts by friends on her Instagram page.

The driver did stop and the LAPD is now investigating.

Dunn resides in the Eagle Rock area, east of Glendale.

Doyle, meanwhile, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Dunn’s medical care. As of Wednesday, more than $65,000 had been raised.

“While the impact spared most of her major organs, she suffered serious brain trauma called Diffuse Axonal Injury,” Doyle wrote. “It will likely take years to heal. We don’t yet know what specific challenges she may face in coordination, perception, balance, and other aspects of brain function.”

Several actors have rallied to Dunn’s side in the fundraising effort, including James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult.

“My close friend Sarah Dunn has been badly hurt by a car when she was crossing the street,” Hoult wrote. “Sarah is a brilliantly talented photographer, she took the above photo, along with so many other wonderful portraits. She is a spark of fun, and warmth, and happiness who I’ve been so lucky to work with and have as a friend for many years. A go fund me page has been set up to help aid in her recovery, please support by sharing or donating if you can.”

“… She’s photographed almost everyone in the business… and she’s been a shining beacon of fun and light to us all,” McAvoy also posted on his own Instagram page. “An all-round excellent presence on this earth. Please help raise money for her rehabilitation on her GO FUND ME page.”