Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 12, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Get Ready For A Big Warm Up!

Expect mostly clear skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as chilly with lows 44-46.

Lots of sunshine will continue both Thursday and Friday with a big warming trend ahead! Highs will reach the upper 70’s Thursday and around 80 for Friday with a breezy South wind. Overnight lows will be milder too, with readings near 60 by Saturday morning.

Breezy, warm and mainly dry during the daytime hours Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s. Showers and storms will move back in for the middle and second half of the weekend from the West with another sharp cool down for the beginning of next week.

Next Week: Highs are expected to stay in the 50’s Monday with a breezy, raw day for the middle of April. A quick warming trend will return for next Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:17am & 8:10pm.

Typical Highs & Lows: 72 & 47.