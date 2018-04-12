Trump meets with Governors, lawmakers on trade — live stream

President Trump is meeting with Republican governors and members of Congress to discuss the administration’s goals on trade and its impact on agriculture. China has initiated an official complaint with the WTO over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by President Trump. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday China’s auto tariffs would be cut and he would improve intellectual property protection, an effort to defuse tensions with the U.S. over trade.

Last week China announced a tariff hike on $50 billion of U.S. goods in response to U.S. threats of new tariffs. However, President Trump said in a tweet a few days ago that “President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade.” He went on to say that China would remove its trade barriers “because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property.”