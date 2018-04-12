Report: Comey book says John Kelly referred to Trump as “dishonorable”

- Advertisement -

According to details of former FBI Director James Comey‘s explosive new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” obtained by the Daily Beast, then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly had called Comey after news of his termination, saying he was “sick” about the manner in which he was fired. Comey reportedly recalls that Kelly, who later became White House chief of staff, said he “didn’t want to work for dishonorable people,” referring specifically to President Trump.

At the time of his firing in May of last year, Comey was in Los Angeles, addressing FBI agents at an LA field office. He reportedly saw news of his firing on televisions playing in the room and at first thought it was a prank.

The Beast writes that Kelly had intended to quit in protest over Comey’s departure, but according to sources who have read the book, Comey writes that he urged Kelly to stay on, saying “this president” needs people of integrity inside the administration.

The outlet adds that an administration official disputes the content of the call between Comey and Kelly, saying the exchange was brief and Kelly wished Comey good luck.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos airing on Sunday, Stephanopoulos suggests that Comey compared Mr. Trump to a “mob boss.”

“Are there things that you know but haven’t said that could damage President Trump?” Stephanopoulos presses in a promo for the interview. News outlet Axios, citing a source present for the interview, says that the interview is “going to shock the president and his team” and will “add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump.”

Comey’s book has already earned him bestselling author status, with pre-orders of the book helping the memoir soar to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list a month before its release.

According to Flatiron Books, Comey’s book will “explore what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions.”