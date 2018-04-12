Paul Ryan: “We need more minorities, more women in our party”

After House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would not be seeking re-election on Wednesday, President Trump met with the Republican leadership from the House and Senate and posted a photo on Twitter, writing: “Lots to discuss as we continue MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Honored to have Republican Congressional Leadership join me at the @WhiteHouse this evening. Lots to discuss as we continue MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/b9z5Nfdkcl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Ryan told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King they were “celebrating the agenda we’ve passed and the agenda we have yet to pass this session” in the photo.

Without missing a beat, King noted an observation about the makeup of the GOP leadership team.

“When I look at that picture, Mr. Speaker, I have to say, I don’t see anybody that looks like me in terms of color or gender,” King said. “And you were one of the main people that said you want to do more for the Republican Party, to expand. You wanted to expand the base. Some say this president really doesn’t want to expand the base. So when I look at that picture, I have to say, I don’t feel very celebratory. I feel very excluded.”

“I don’t like the fact that you feel that way. And we need more minorities, more women in our party. And I’ve been focusing on that kind of recruitment,” Ryan responded. “The person who I’m a mentor to, literally, technically I became her mentor, is [Utah Rep.] Mia Love. She’s somebody I recruited in the primary to come to Congress. There are a lot of candidates like Mia that we’re recruiting all around the country because I do believe that. And that’s something I’m going to keep working on. That’s something – I’m not going to go away from life. I’m going to keep being involved and focusing on inclusive, aspirational politics. I’m going to keep fighting for the things I believe in, and that’s among the things I want to do.”

In the speaker’s first in-depth network interview after his announcement, Ryan said he was retiring from his post for two main reasons.

“You have to make a decision personally. And nothing trumps my family. Nothing trumps the fact that I don’t want to be a weekend dad for my entire kids’ lives. And nothing trumps the fact that we’ve accomplished a great deal,” Ryan said.

