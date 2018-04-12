Crash victim leaves behind seven children

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the victim in a deadly crash on Tuesday evening.

33 year old Justin Alan Jensen was driving the car that rear-ended a logging truck on highway 64 in Murphy.

- Advertisement -

The logs penetrated the windshield of the car, killing Jensen.

Troopers say the truck had pulled out into traffic and the car could not stop in time.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with expenses.

Jensen leaves behind a wife and seven children.

The campaign says “He is a Marine Corp veteran and served many years over seas fighting for our country.”