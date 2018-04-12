Investigators: man shot while trying to burn a home

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators say the shooting of a man Wednesday night in Gordon County was a case of self defense.
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 44 year old David Tucker.
Officials say he was shot around 10:45 outside of a relative’s home on Rock Creek Road.
Witnesses say he was uninvited and threatened a member of the family.
Investigators say they found evidence backing up witness accounts that Tucker was trying to set the home on fire.
No charges have been filed against the shooter.