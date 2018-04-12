Baylor Defeats McCallie 8-2 in High School Baseball

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Baylor and McCallie are meeting for three baseball games this week, and the Red Raiders captured game one on Thursday night at McCallie by a final of 8-2. The Red Raiders scored in the top of the first, and McCallie tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI base hit from Andrew Natter. Then the Red Raiders put the game away with seven runs in the 6th inning. Baylor got their first run in the sixth on a throwing error from catcher Max Riemer on a bunt attempt. That allowed Taylor Shahan to score from second. McCallie had a chance to end the inning trailing 3-1 with two outs, but another infield error allowed two runners to score to make it 5-1.

The two teams play again on Friday at Baylor before finishing up the series back at McCallie on Saturday.