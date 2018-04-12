Baylor Assistant and Former Red Bank Head Coach Tim Daniels Dies

Baylor assistant football coach Tim Daniels died of an apparent heart attack on Thursday.

He was 58-years-old. Daniels joined the Red Raiders coaching staff in 2012. Prior to that he served as the head coach at Red Bank high school for ten years. The Lions struggled in Daniels first two seasons before he turned the program into one of the best in the Chattanooga area, as Red Bank went to the playoffs eight years in-a-row. The 6’8 Daniels played college football at the University of Tennessee.