AP Source: Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the New York Knicks have fired coach Jeff Hornacek.

The Knicks made the decision after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season. They missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Thursday morning because an official announcement isn’t planned until later in the day.

The firing was first reported by ESPN.

