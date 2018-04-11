Zuckerberg House testimony – live blog

What questions is Zuckerberg likely to face?

If yesterday’s Senate hearing is anything to go by, some interesting threads remain to pull. Senator Maria Cantwell started to prod at Zuckerberg’s understanding, or lack thereof, of the vast space that is commercial data gathering for corporate intelligence.

Zuckerberg’s denial that he knew whether or not Palantir had scraped data from Facebook rang hollow. Planter’s founder, Peter Thiel, is not only as big a tech celebrity as Zuckerberg, he is also an early Facebook investor and current board member.

Senator Richard Blumenthal turned to props to demonstrate that Zuckerberg didn’t really know what was going on in his own company. He produced the terms and conditions of Aleksandr Kogan’s app, which scraped data that was then sold to Cambridge Analytica. That it so brazenly stated that it would allow Kogan sell the data seemed to come as a shock to Zuckerberg.

Those are just two of the areas opened up by the Senate that the House could follow up on to devastating effect.

