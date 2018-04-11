Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 11, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Get Ready For A Big Warm Up!

Expected clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be a chilly start with some scattered frost in the colder areas this morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine will continue both today and Thursday with a big warming trend ahead ! Highs will reach the upper 60’s Wednesday and between 75-77 on Thursday. Continued dry and even warmer for Friday with highs near 80.

Showers and storms will move back in for the weekend from the West with another sharp cool down by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Next Week: Highs are expected to stay in the 50’s Monday with a cloudy, raw day for the middle of April. A gradual warming trend will return for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:17am & 8:10pm.

Typical Highs & Lows: 72 & 47.