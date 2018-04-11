UTC Football Team Holds Special Signing For 15-Year-Old Ben Foster

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs football team has signed a 15-year-old, and he might be the toughest kid on the squad. Ben Foster of Fort Oglethorpe got a standing ovation at his signing ceremony on Wednesday on the UTC Campus. The 9th grader suffers from a rare neuro-logical disorder called Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, which causes a painful inflammation of nerve roots. A local group called Team Impact helped make Foster’s signing with the Mocs possible.

Said Foster:”I’ve gone to several practices. I’ve hung out with the guys on the leadership team. I’ve gone out to eat with a couple of them. Just had a good time with them.”

Reporter:”Does it feel official now that you have officialy signed?”

Said Foster:”Yeah. It feels a lot more official than I thought it would.” (laughter)

Said Mocs head football coach Tom Arth:”I think what’s also exciting is as great of an impact as we can make in Ben’s life, I know he’s going to make that type of an impact in all of our lives. He’s going to really show our players a lot about toughness, and a lot about sacrifice, and a lot about courage.”