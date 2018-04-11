Tim Boyd and Brent Lambert react to the extortion indictment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd resumed his duties and his campaign today after turning himself in at the jail this morning and being booked.

He faces an indictment on a charge of extortion, for threats investigators say he made against his opponent Brent Lambert.

The commissioner explained his side of the story to us today.

“Mr.Lambert called me twice asking me.. he called me twice as I recall.. ‘what do I want him to do.’ I said why are you asking me that I’m your opponent. As an opponent, I want you to drop out of the race. So is that a threat? No.”

This afternoon, East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert issued this statement on the indictment:

“My campaign to serve the great citizens of our community began because of my commitment to see East Ridge grow and prosper as a wonderful place to live and raise our families. My work as East Ridge Mayor has reflected that commitment with economic development and job growth. My commitment has been strengthened that District 8 deserves a voice committed to our community, not political grandstanding or theater. I am more committed than ever to the fact that good things can happen if we work together.

The events of recent days are only a snapshot of what has occurred over the last several weeks that have impacted the importance of this race and the very reason that I am a candidate.

I applaud the TBI for doing a thorough investigation into the threats that were made against me, my family, my professional career and political career. The TBI is receiving the full cooperation of me, my family and my campaign. Despite any claims to minimize this situation, the TBI has been thorough and respectful in its fact-finding and presentation of facts to the grand jury that has issued this indictment.

When I was threatened several weeks ago, I felt that I had no recourse but to alert the authorities. Citizens of District 8 are not represented by the backroom bullying that has been the standard approach by the current incumbent on any number of issues. Under the premise of “asking the hard questions,” the incumbent has appeared to be an advocate for an accountable government. Ironically, his tactics and behavior demonstrate anything but an accountable government.

I look forward to the evidence that will soon be made available that captures the nature of the threats made against me and the false claims of any wrong-doing in my previous campaigns. I can say with all confidence that nothing that I have done in any campaign past or currently has been illegal.

While the events of the recent days have placed the campaign for County Commission District 8 in the news and the court of public opinion, the TBI investigation will be concluded in a court of law. My personal pledge to the citizens of District 8 is to be a public servant that represents the district and the issues best served by our community. You deserve better.”