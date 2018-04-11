Mocs Softball Team Gets 3-1 Home Win Over UAB

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs softball team continued its winning ways after claiming a 3-1 win over UAB in a non-conference showdown at Frost Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After the win, the Mocs have now won six of their last seven and improve to 20-22 overall this season. UAB fell to 15-26-1 on the year.

Both teams were held scoreless for the first three and a half innings before Chattanooga got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Ashley Conner started the inning off with a lead-off double and advanced to third on a Brook Womack single. Emma Sturdivant reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with no outs.

Katie Corum drove in Conner with a one-out RBI single to left field ahead of a pinch-hit RBI single from Morgan Kazerooni to give the Mocs a 2-0 lead. UAB answered back in the top of the fifth with an unearned run after a fielding error and fielder’s choice to cut their deficit in half to 2-1.

The Mocs added a run in the home half of the fifth after Alyssa Coppinger beat a throw to the plate on an attempted safety squeeze bunt from Sturdivant to take a 3-1 lead.

That two-run lead would be all that they needed as starting pitcher Celie Hudson(9-10) cruised from start to end to pick up her third-straight win in the circle. She tossed a complete game and allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out three.

Seven different Mocs recorded one hit in a 7-3 hit advantage over UAB. Sturdivant, Corum and Kazerooni all picked up RBI singles in the win. Conner roped the only extra-base hit, a double, in a 1-for-2 performance.

» Up Next

Chattanooga plays hosts to Furman (29-10, 3-3 SoCon) this weekend for a three-game SoCon series on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m.