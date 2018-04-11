LeBron James plays all 82 games for first time in career



AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has added another first to his remarkable career by playing in all 82 games.

James, who has broken personal and NBA records all season, played 81 games for Cleveland in 2008-09, but then-coach Mike Brown sat him for the Cavs’ regular-season finale to get rested for the playoffs.

The 33-year-old James never made playing every game a goal, but he accomplished the feat Wednesday night when the Cavs hosted the New York Knicks.

In his 15th season, James will finish leading the league in points and minutes played. He entered the finale averaging 27.7 points with career-highs in assists (9.2) assists and rebounds (8.7). He’s not expected to be named MVP as Houston’s James Harden remains the favorite.

James will also lead the Cavs in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Earlier this season, James eclipsed 30,000 career points and went past Michael Jordan’s record (866) by scoring in double digits in consecutive games. That mark is now at 872 games.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball